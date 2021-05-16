Үндістанда найзағай түсіп, 18 піл өлді

16 Мамыр 2021, 14:06
Сурет: nat-geo.ru

Үндістандағы Ассам штатының Гувахати провинциясында дауыл кезінде жайылып жүрген бір үйіл пілге найзағай түсіп, 18 жануар өлді, деп хабарлайды zakon.kz.

Indian authorities investigating the deaths of at least 18 elephants. Leading conservationist raises doubts that the herd was killed by lightninghttps://t.co/cVNxXYeqaP pic.twitter.com/aiH974M2TR

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 14, 2021

Өлген пілдерді сол маңдағы деревня тұрғындары орманннан тапқан.

Штат билігі бұл жағдайды мұқият тергеуге тапсырма берді.


