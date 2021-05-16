Үндістанда найзағай түсіп, 18 піл өлді

Үндістандағы Ассам штатының Гувахати провинциясында дауыл кезінде жайылып жүрген бір үйіл пілге найзағай түсіп, 18 жануар өлді, деп хабарлайды zakon.kz.

Indian authorities investigating the deaths of at least 18 elephants. Leading conservationist raises doubts that the herd was killed by lightninghttps://t.co/cVNxXYeqaP pic.twitter.com/aiH974M2TR

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 14, 2021

Өлген пілдерді сол маңдағы деревня тұрғындары орманннан тапқан.

Штат билігі бұл жағдайды мұқият тергеуге тапсырма берді.

It's very disheartening to see such images. Really saddened by the death of 18 Elephants in Assam.



Exact cause of death will be ascertained after the detailed investigation.



It must have been a large herd of Female Elephants moving across their corridor. pic.twitter.com/kdoEow0731