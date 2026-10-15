#Құрылтай
#Қазақстан мақтанышы
Экономика және ТШО
#Қазақмыс
#Салыстырмалы Қазақстан
#Халық бухгалтері
+5°
$
454.14
509.23
5.41
  • Астана
  • Алматы
  • Шымкент
  • Атырау
  • Ақтөбе
  • Қарағанды
  • Тараз
  • Павлодар
  • Қызылорда
  • Түркістан
  • Ақтау
  • Орал
  • Қостанай
  • Петропавловск
  • Өскемен
  • Талдықорған
Санаттар
Саясат
Әлем
Оқиға
Мақалалар
Қаржы
Ғылым
Экономика және бизнес
Пікір
Мәдениет және шоу-бизнес
Спорт
Техно
Заңгерлік кеңес
Кеңестер
Құқық
Қоғам тынысы
Туризм
Zakon Live:
Репортаж
Жетістік тарихы
Жаңалықтар мұрағаты
ҚР Заңнамасы:
Заңгерге
Бухгалтерге
Құқықтық форум
Құқықтық бөлім
Zakon Live:
Репортаж
Жетістік тарихы
google play apple
  • Ашық тақырып
  • Қараңғы тақырып
  • Жүйедегідей
#Құрылтай
#Қазақстан мақтанышы
Экономика және ТШО
#Қазақмыс
#Салыстырмалы Қазақстан
#Халық бухгалтері
+5°
$
454.14
509.23
5.41
Әлем

Ыстамбұлда табиғи апат орын алып, үш адам көз жұмды

Ыстамбұл, табиғи апат, нөсер жаңбыр, тасқын, сурет - Zakon.kz жаңалық 15.10.2026 17:40 Сурет: pexels
2026 жылы 14-нен 15-інші қазанға қараған түні дамылсыз жауған нөсер жаңбырдың салдарынан Түркияның ең ірі әрі көне қаласы – Ыстамбұл көшелерін су басты, деп хабарлайды Zakon.kz.

Жергілікті билік өкілдерінің мәліметінше, қалада бір күнде жауған жауын-шашын мөлшері бойынша 1985 жылғы рекордты жаңартты.

Өкінішке қарай, нөсер жаңбыр мен соққан дауыл үш адамның өмірін қиды. Атап айтқанда, саябақта көлшік су кешкен 14 жастағы жасөспірімді ток соққан. 34 жастағы ер адам су басқан жолдан өтпек болған кезде құлап, басымен бордюрге соғылған, ол ауруханада қайтыс болды. Қалалық саябақтың маңынан құтқарушылар тағы бір адамның денесін тапты. Алдын ала болжам бойынша, ол араға оның денесін су ағыны апарған. Қаза тапқан адамның жеке басы анықталып жатыр.

РБК басылымының мәліметінше, табиғи апат салдарымен күресу үшін қалада 8 мыңнан астам адам мен 2 мың техника жұмылдырылды.

Мақаламен бөлісу
Мақаламен бөлісу:
Google-ға қосылып,
жаңалықтарды бірінші болып оқыңыз
Google-ға қосылып,
жаңалықтарды бірінші болып оқыңыз
Сурет Кәмшат Сатиева
Кәмшат Сатиева
Кезекші редактор
Оқи отырыңыз
Жол апаты, Самара – Шымкент, тас жол, үш адам көз жұмды
22:49, 01 желтоқсан 2023
Самара – Шымкент тас жолында жантүршігерлік жол апаты орын алып, үш адам көз жұмды
Эвакуация, Қостанай, иесіз жануарлар
13:55, 07 сәуір 2024
Қостанайда иесіз жануарларды қабылдайтын орын су астында қалып кетті
Алматыда үш көлікті қамтыған көлемді жол апаты орын алды, зардап шеккендер бар
10:06, 14 мамыр 2024
Алматыда үш көлікті зақымдаған ірі жол апаты орын алды, зардап шеккендер бар
Жаңалықтан zakon.kz сайтында хабардар болыңыз:
tiktok instagram telegram
Если вы видите данное сообщение, значит возникли проблемы с работой системы комментариев. Возможно у вас отключен JavaScript
Соңғы
Танымал
Оқи отырыңыз
Фото: ФК &quot;Сабах&quot;
20:38, Бүгін
Покатилов составил компанию Ямалю, Кейну и Баркола в команде недели Лиги чемпионов
Фото: instagram.com/canelo
20:07, Бүгін
Сауль Альварес выбрал пятерых лучших боксёров современности
Фото: ATP
19:31, Бүгін
Александр Зверев подвёл итоги четвертьфинального матча на "Мастерсе" в Шанхае
Фото: КФФ
19:06, Бүгін
Защитник сборной Казахстана Жагоров может сменить команду в зимнее трансферное окно
Беттегі қате туралы хабарлаңыз
Мәтіндегі қате: